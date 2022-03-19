 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC London: Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s submission win over Kazula Vargas

Paddy Pimblett submitted Kazula Vargas at UFC London. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Paddy Pimblett finished Kazula Vargas at UFC London.
Paddy Pimblett finished Kazula Vargas at UFC London.
Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

After a difficult beginning, Paddy Pimblett managed to score his second UFC win. Against Kazula Vargas, the ‘Baddy’ got seemingly rocked in the opening seconds of the bout, but turned things around on the ground and scored a submission win minutes later with a rear-naked choke. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish at UFC London.

In This Stream

UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

View all 24 stories

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...