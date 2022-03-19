UFC London: Pros react to Paddy Pimblett’s submission win over Kazula Vargas

After a difficult beginning, Paddy Pimblett managed to score his second UFC win. Against Kazula Vargas, the ‘Baddy’ got seemingly rocked in the opening seconds of the bout, but turned things around on the ground and scored a submission win minutes later with a rear-naked choke. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish at UFC London.
Kazula, let’s get some today!! Time to fix that bowl cut! #UFCLondon— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022
Punch @theufcbaddy at your own risk!!! Soon as u do he's on you lad!!!#UFCLondon— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 19, 2022
Ilia vs paddy next— Lerone Murphy (@LeroneMurphy) March 19, 2022
Paddy "the Baddy" backed it up! Respect #UFCLondon— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022
Lovely!— Dan Hardy (@danhardymma) March 19, 2022
It’s the era of #TheBaddy#UFCLondon
Happy for the UK fans, Looks like mayhem there #UFCLondon— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) March 19, 2022
How about that #Baddy! Bright future for this young man. #UFCLONDON— Ode' Osbourne (@OdeOsbourne) March 19, 2022
Only in England can a another fighter hop in the cage and celebrate and climb on top….— Max Griffin (@MaxPainGriffin) March 19, 2022
@JFlashGordonMMA vs @PaddyPimblett1 next? #UFCLondon— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) March 19, 2022
Shows how important personality, charisma, and talking skills are in MMA. How big did that fight feel? UFC is entertainment at the end of the day, and Paddy is entertaining as hell. #UFCLondon— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 19, 2022
