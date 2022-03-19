 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC London: Pros react to Arnold Allen’s first-round TKO of Dan Hooker

Arnold Allen TKO’d Dan Hooker at UFC London. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.

By Lucas Rezende
Arnold Allen TKO’d Dan Hooker at UFC London
Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

In the most aggressive outing of his UFC career, Arnold Allen made quick work of Dan Hooker at UFC London. After getting into a brawl against the ‘Hangman’, the Brit managed to hurt his opponent more and did not stop until the referee waved off the bout. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

