UFC London: Pros react to Arnold Allen’s first-round TKO of Dan Hooker

In the most aggressive outing of his UFC career, Arnold Allen made quick work of Dan Hooker at UFC London. After getting into a brawl against the ‘Hangman’, the Brit managed to hurt his opponent more and did not stop until the referee waved off the bout. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the performance.

Here you go another banger fight @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) March 19, 2022

Hooker looks slow — Bonecrusher ☠️ (@Marc_Diakiese) March 19, 2022

Arnold is lighting him up!!! — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

Biggest win for Arnold Allen. Statement made there #UFCLondon — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 19, 2022

Man Arnold needs more respect on his name!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 19, 2022

That was a bruising man. Mad performance from Allen and tough break to see Hooker go down like that. #UFCLondon — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 19, 2022

Omg ! So happy for the kid @Arnoldbfa !!! #UFCLondon what a performance — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) March 19, 2022

I hope @Arnoldbfa starts to get the respect he deserves now — Brendan Loughnane (@BrendanMMA) March 19, 2022

What can I tell you. The guys legit #UFCLondon — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) March 19, 2022

What a cracking fight card #UFCLondon at a great time — Neil 2 Tap Seery (@NeilSeeryMMA) March 19, 2022