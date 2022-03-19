UFC London video: Muhammad Mokaev shows hype is real with incredible 58-second debut

UFC men’s flyweights, you’ve been put on notice.

Muhammad Mokaev’s debut inside the Octagon could not have gone any better. In front of an early-arriving crowd at London’s O2 Arena, the undefeated prospect made short work of Cody Durden in what has to be considered one of the more phenomenal first impressions you’ll ever see for an up-and-coming UFC fighter.

Mokaev caught Durden with a flying knee and dropped him. Durden desperately shot for a single leg, and Mokaev spectacularly grabbed a hold of Durden’s neck and locked into a guillotine choke. He adjusted the choke to go high-elbow while in side control and that was it; the fight was over in just 58 seconds.

Watch the video below:

IN LESS THAN A MINUTE ⏰@muhammadmokaev wins his UFC debut at #UFCLondon pic.twitter.com/dviMmC8LWY — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 19, 2022

Mokaev improves to 6-0 (1 NC) in his pro career, but he had a deep amateur career (to the tune of a 23-0 record) that’s unlike anything we’ve seen from most other MMA fighters. The Dagestan native who now fights out of England immediately called for a $50,000 bonus in his post-fight interview, and while that was the opening prelim of a long night of fights at UFC London, it’ll be hard to deny him that extra money.

Keep watch on this 21-year-old sensation because he just made a massive opening statement to his UFC career.