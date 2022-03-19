UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main card) as UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall goes down from The O2 Arena in London, England. It’s been three years since the UFC’s last London card, but the wait is finally over for British MMA fans.

The main event for this fight night is a heavyweight matchup between rising English star Tom Aspinall and former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov. English featherweight contender Arnold Allen serves as the co-headliner against New Zealand’s Dan Hooker, who is moving back down to 145 lbs after being a contender at 155 lbs. Ex-Cage Warriors champion Paddy Pimblett is also featured on the event as he takes on Mexico’s Kazula Vargas.

This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off earlier than usual. The six-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET/10:30 AM PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT. For areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass. BT Sport 1 has the broadcast in the United Kingdom.

Main Card (ESPN+, 4 PM ET)

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

Preliminary Card (ESPN+, 1:30 PM ET)

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed

Muhammad Mokaev def. Cody Durden by submission (guillotine choke) at :58 of round 1