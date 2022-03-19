Dana White teases interim heavyweight title fight for Jon Jones

With UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou currently sidelined due to injury, Jon Jones could step in and fight for the interim heavyweight title.

That’s according to UFC president Dana White, who foresees an interim title shot in ‘Bone’s’ future.

“I haven’t thought about it at all, but yeah, it sounds like something we would do,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto when asked about the possibility of Jones fighting for the interim heavyweight belt (h/t MMA Junkie).

“Not until we know what Francis is gonna do or what’s gonna happen, but if that’s the case, if he ends up sitting out for a year, Jon could come right in and fight for a title.”

Jones hasn’t fought since he relinquished the light heavyweight title following his Feb. 2020 title defense against Dominick Reyes. The pound-for-pound great is currently training with Olympic gold medallist and former UFC two-division champ Henry Cejudo, who is excited about Jones’ comeback.

As for Ngannou, ‘The Predator’ recently underwent knee surgery in Los Angeles and is expected to return to the Octagon after he [hopefully] re-signs with the UFC later this year.