 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Photo: UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou undergoes successful knee surgery

Francis Ngannou provides a positive update on his torn ACL.

By Lewis Mckeever
/ new
MMA: JAN 22 UFC 270
Francis Ngannou prepares to take on Ciryl Gane in the UFC 270 main event at Honda Center in Anaheim, California.
Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s knee surgery was a success.

‘The Predator’ suffered a torn MCL and damaged ACL prior to his heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 but still battled on to win a unanimous decision.

Ngannou underwent surgery in Los Angeles earlier this week and provided a positive update on social media, thanking Dr. Neal ElAttrache for the great hospitality.

“Knee surgery went very well today ( ACL reconstruction and MCL prepare). PS: no meniscus damage Thank you to Dr Alattrache and staff for taking great care of me. Sincerely, THE KING ,” Ngannou wrote.

Ngannou is still embroiled in a public contract dispute with the UFC, but the Cameroonian knockout artist hopes to re-sign with the organization and return to the Octagon later this year.

The No. 4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter is riding a six-fight win streak, with one title defense to his resume. He holds standout knockout victories over Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Stipe Miocic.

Get the latest gear

More From Bloody Elbow

Loading comments...