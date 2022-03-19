Photo: UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou undergoes successful knee surgery

UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou’s knee surgery was a success.

‘The Predator’ suffered a torn MCL and damaged ACL prior to his heavyweight title defense against Ciryl Gane at UFC 270 but still battled on to win a unanimous decision.

Ngannou underwent surgery in Los Angeles earlier this week and provided a positive update on social media, thanking Dr. Neal ElAttrache for the great hospitality.

"Knee surgery went very well today ( ACL reconstruction and MCL repare). PS: no meniscus damage Thank you to Dr Alattrache and staff for taking great care of me. Sincerely, THE KING," Ngannou wrote.

Ngannou is still embroiled in a public contract dispute with the UFC, but the Cameroonian knockout artist hopes to re-sign with the organization and return to the Octagon later this year.

The No. 4-ranked pound-for-pound fighter is riding a six-fight win streak, with one title defense to his resume. He holds standout knockout victories over Cain Velasquez, Junior dos Santos, and Stipe Miocic.