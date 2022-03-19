Miesha Tate vs. Lauren Murphy moved to UFC 276

Miesha Tate’s debut at flyweight has been shifted to the UFC’s summer showcase.

Ariel Helwani reported that Tate’s battle with former title challenger Lauren Murphy, originally targeted for May 14th, is now set for UFC 276 in Las Vegas on July 2nd. The card also doubles as International Fight Week, which the UFC hasn’t held on its traditional 4th of July weekend since 2019.

Tate (19-8) is coming off a five-round unanimous decision loss to Ketlen Vieira last November. She ended her five-year retirement last July with a third-round TKO of Marion Reneau. Since the Vieira loss, Tate has had success in the form of winning Celebrity Big Brother and the $250,000 prize that comes with it.

Murphy (15-5) competed for the women’s flyweight title back at UFC 266 in September, losing by fourth-round TKO to Valentina Shevchenko. The defeat snapped a five-fight winning streak that included decisions over Joanne Wood, Roxanne Modafferi, and Andrea Lee.

UFC 276 does not yet have a main event, but a welterweight title bout between champion Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards is targeted for the card.