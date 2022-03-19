 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC London full fight video highlights: Paddy Pimblett chokes out Kazula Vargas

Check out the full fight video highlights of Paddy Pimblett choking out Kazula Vargas on the UFC London main card.

Paddy Pimblett tapped out Rodrigo Vargas on the UFC London main card
Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

UFC London was the setting where England’s own Paddy Pimblett submitted Kazula Vargas with a rear-naked choke in the very first round.

Vargas clocked Pimblett with a big punch in the opening sequence, and then quickly took top position. Pimblett recovered and worked back up to his feet, and then he hit a neat toss to get on top himself. He soon transitioned to the back, and then it wasn’t very long before an RNC was locked up and Vargas was tapping out.

The Paddy Pimblett Express continues on as his winning streak extends to three, and didn’t seem to show much interest in a grudge match with Ilia Topuria. What he did call for in his post-fight interview was for the UFC to fill up a stadium for him the next time around. Love him or hate him, Pimblett brings the excitement each and every time.

Paddy Pimblett def. Kazula Vargas by submission (RNC) at 3:49 of round 1: Lightweight

