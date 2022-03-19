 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC London full fight video highlights: Statement made! Tom Aspinall taps out Alexander Volkov

Check out the full fight video highlights of Tom Aspinall tapping out Alexander Volkov from the UFC London main event.

By Eddie Mercado
Tom Aspinall submitted Alexander Volkov at UFC London.
Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

The UFC London main event was the cherry on top of one of the most delicious sundaes one could hope for. The promotion’s #11 rated heavyweight, Tom Aspinall, picked up the biggest win of his career to date when he submitted the #6 rated Alexander Volkov with a straight armbar in the first round.

Aspinall went after Volkov by throwing in combination, and then started mixing in his takedowns. Tom was able to slip a punch right into a takedown, and then found himself in half guard with bad intentions. He snagged up a straight armbar, and Volkov was forced to either tap out, or get his arm snapped. He wisely opted for the former.

In his post-fight interview, Aspinall requested to face hefty puncher in Tai Tuivasa the next time him and the UFC are in England.

Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov by submission (Straight Armbar) at 3:45 of round 1: Heavyweight

