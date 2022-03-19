 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC London results: Tom Aspinall submits Alexander Volkov with straight armbar

Tom Aspinall submitted Alexander Volkov with a straight armbar in the UFC London main event.

By Eddie Mercado
Tom Aspinall celebrates his UFC London win over Alexander Volkov.
Photo by Kieran Cleeves/PA Images via Getty Images

The entire UFC London card was exciting, and the main event was no different. The UFC’s #11 ranked heavyweight, Tom Aspinall, submitted the #6 ranked, Alexander Volkov, with a straight armbar in the opening round. Aspinall is on a hot streak, and called for a future matchup with the always entertaining Tai Tuivasa.

Aspinall opened the bout with a three-piece that got through the guard of Volkov. He then hit a takedown up against the fence, to put Volkov on his back. Several ground strikes connected, one of which cut open Volkov. Aspinall lost the position after going for a Kimura, and Volkov returned to his feet.

The jab of Volkov knocked Aspinall over as he threw a kick, but Tom stood up and gave Alexander a smile. Aspinall hit another takedown, and went back to attacking the arm. Instead of going for the Kimura, he transitioned to the straight armlock. Volkov was stuck and had to tap out.

Tom Aspinall def. Alexander Volkov by submission (Straight Armbar) at 3:45 of round 1: Heavyweight

