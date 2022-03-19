UFC London odds: Tom Aspinall flips to betting favorite against Alexander Volkov

The UFC doesn't venture too far from Vegas nowadays, however, UFC London is taking place today (March 19th) at an earlier start time of 4:00 P.M. ET from the storied 02 Arena. The top of the billing will enjoy a scheduled five-rounds of England’s own Tom Aspinall colliding with Russia’s Alexander Volkov. Also, the prelims are supposed to begin at 1:30 P.M. ET, but before that, let’s go take a look at the betting odds for Volkov vs. Aspinall.

The oddsmakers see this one being rather close. In fact, when these odds first dropped, Volkov was listed as a -120 favorite, with Aspinall on deck as a slight +100 underdog. Since then, the betting public has taken advantage of Aspinall at a plus line, sending him into the role of the betting favorite at -130. The lack of love for the Volkov line has him now trending as a +110 underdog.

Aspinall has actually finished all-four of his UFC opponents, including the now gatekeeping former UFC heavyweight champ Andrei Arlovski. For those who think that this trend will continue on today, the prop bet ‘Aspinall wins inside distance’ is up for grabs with a moneyline of +140. For anyone predicting Alexander to drown Tom in the deep waters of the championship/main event rounds, then the ‘Volkov wins inside distance’ bet can be had for +275.

Check out the UFC London betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

For an in-depth breakdown of each UFC London scuffle, check out The MMA Vivisection Podcast.