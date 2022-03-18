Video: Conor McGregor doesn’t see himself at 155 again, wants Kamaru Usman next

UFC star Conor McGregor is finished with the lightweight division and will return to the Octagon at 170 pounds, ‘The Notorious’ revealed in a recent interview with The Mac Life (h/t MMA News).

McGregor, the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion, is targeting a welterweight showdown against Kamaru Usman in his comeback fight.

“I just don’t really see myself coming back to 155 again,” McGregor said. “I’m eating, I’m lifting, I’m training, and I’m not cutting calories. So this is my natural state. I can go even bigger.”

“I like myself at 170. I’ve always had a great time when I’ve had a full camp at 170—with correct preparation: the Diaz 2 rematch and the [Donald Cerrone] fight in particular…They were probably some of my best performances inside the UFC Octagon and without any calorie deficiency whatsoever,” he added.

“I believe myself vs. Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute.”

If McGregor’s latest training footage is anything to go by, the Irishman will have no choice but to compete at welterweight and leave 155 in the rear-view mirror.

McGregor has reportedly put on 22 pounds of muscle mass since injuring his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. The SBG Ireland product lost the fight via first-round TKO (doctor stoppage) and plummeted to #9 in the UFC lightweight rankings. He is expected to return to the Octagon by summer at the latest, although a welterweight title shot is surely out of the question.