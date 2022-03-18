Michael Bisping: Is Dan Hooker looking to fight ‘smaller guys’ at featherweight?

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping isn’t sure what to make of Dan Hooker’s move to featherweight, questioning whether ‘The Hangman’ is looking to gain an advantage by fighting ‘smaller guys’.

Hooker, who has lost three of his last four fights at 155 pounds, claims featherweight is his natural weight class, but Bisping isn’t so sure.

“Well, I don’t know. I think he’s trying to find himself,” Bisping said of Hooker ahead of his featherweight matchup with Arnold Allen at UFC London (h/t MMA News). “I mean, obviously he’s lost three out of his last four against very, very good opposition, so no shame in that.”

“But he went up to 155, now he’s come back down to 145. He says that that’s his natural weight class. I don’t know if it is. I think maybe he’s looking for, not easier competition because it’s not easier, but maybe smaller guys? Maybe less wrestlers? I don’t know.”

UFC Fight Night 204, which features Allen vs. Hooker as the co-main event, takes place tomorrow, March 19 at The O2 Arena in London, England.