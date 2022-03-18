Dana White questions why Jake Paul hasn’t called out Israel Adesanya

YouTube boxing star Jake Paul has called out just about everybody on the UFC roster except Israel Adesanya, and UFC president Dana White thinks he knows why.

Size.

White didn’t say it outright but he insinuated that Paul, who is 5-0 in boxing, is a bully who picks on much smaller opponents.

That’s why the 25-year-old has called out everyone from Conor McGregor to Jorge Masvidal but not Adesanya, the reigning UFC middleweight champion.

“Why isn’t he calling out Israel Adesanya? I know. I know, and you know, and everybody else knows, and he knows, too,” White told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto in a recent interview (h/t Clyde Aidoo of MMA News).

Paul has quickly become one of the hottest commodities in combat sports despite only making his pro boxing debut in 2020. The controversial social media influencer holds standout victories against Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley and wants to try his hand at MMA next, urging White to ‘stop making excuses’ and set him up against McGregor.