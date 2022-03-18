Colby Covington laughs off Jorge Masvidal cheating claim: ‘He’s full of s—t’

Colby Covington is officially done with Jorge Masvidal, but that has not stopped ‘Chaos’ from taking one more shot at ‘Gamebred’ for the cheating accusation he made following their fight at UFC 272.

Despite Covington dominating Masvidal en route to a unanimous decision, his former friend turned foe has already hinted at a rematch in the future. Masvidal insists Covington cheated that night after being poked in the eye in the first round, so he believes a second fight is warranted.

Covington disagrees. During an appearance on Submission Radio, the 34-year-old not only declared an end to the rivalry, but also laughed off the accusation and said Masvidal should not be taken seriously anymore.

“I mean, it’s over for me, but what’s the guy gonna do? He’s all talk,” said Covington. “I mean, I was supposed to be in critical condition. This is the same guy that said, oh, I’m gonna leave Colby in critical condition on Monday, he might not make it. So, the only thing in critical condition is Jorge Masvidal’s career. It might not make it, guys. It’s officially finished. We put the feather in the cap. So, I don’t buy anything that guy says.

“He’s full of s—t, he’s full of lies, and people believe what I say now because I speak truth and I speak honestly. Like, yeah, sometimes it’s brutally honest, sometimes it hurts feelings. Oh, he can go in there to beat people up and send them to the hospital, but it’s ok, don’t say some mean words, don’t be a meanie head. But this guy, no one takes this guy serious anymore. If you take that guy serious anymore, then you’re just as uneducated as him and you probably didn’t get a middle school degree, just like him Jorge Masvidal.”

As demoralizing as the loss was for Masvidal, he still found consolation during the fourth round where he stunned Covington with a right hand. The American Top Team (ATT) product failed to capitalize, but has continued to highlight the potential fight-ending opportunity on social media.

Covington can understand why Masvidal wants to hold on to that brief moment, but it does not change the fact that he was on his way to yet another high-profile loss. And another loss could spell the end of those big fights Masvidal was targeting in the final stretch of his career.

“Now the biggest thing he has to claim, the one little barely hit that didn’t even affect me at all, didn’t rock me, I wasn’t wobbled, I was off balance and I dropped down,” said Covington. “I was right back in his face less than a second later laughing at him that he thought that he actually hurt me. And he knew in that second that, ‘oh yeah, I didn’t actually hurt him, maybe I miscalculated’. Dude, that was the one little glimpse of hope he had to turn it around. Go look at that round right before that when he’s curled up against the cage because he’s so scared because I’m pounding away at his face.

“So, this is hilarious,” continued Covington. “The one little thing, that’s his claim to fame now. Oh, he his one good punch on Colby ‘Chaos’ Covington. I don’t blame him. If that’s what he has to make his career off of, then you gotta do what you gotta do. You’re 37 years old, you’re past your time now, your title aspirations, your big money fight and main event marquee fights, they’re out the window. They rest in peace now. And at the front of them smiling is me, Colby Covington. Here lies all the title dreams and aspirations of Jorge Masvidal’s career in my hands.”

For his next appearance in the Octagon, Covington would either like to settle a score with Dustin Poirier or move up in weight to challenge Israel Adesanya for the middleweight championship.