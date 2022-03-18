Dana White shares the two fights on his wishlist for 2022

When Dana White was asked about the fight he wants to book the most in 2022, the UFC President decided instead to give out two. As he is currently in London, he somewhat unsurprisingly brought up Leon Edwards’ long overdue title shot first.

“Let’s get Leon his (title) fight, that’d be great to get that done,” White told BT Sport during a live Q&A with fans in the UK (transcribed by Sportskeeda). “He absolutely deserves the next title shot and yes, I’m wishing for nothing but good luck for Edwards this year. He’s had a rough run. Usman, we’re waiting for his hand to get cleared and he’s got the fight.”

The second bout he wants to book involves his controversial Hall of Famer.

“But the other one is, it’d be good to see Jon Jones back this year. He says he wants to fight heavyweight. I’d like to get a Jon Jones fight at heavyweight this year if possible.”

Jones, now 34, has teased a heavyweight move for over a decade now, but it hasn’t really come close to reality. Will 2022 be the year that actually happens?

He called out both Francis Ngannou and Stipe Miocic, but somewhat ugly and very public negotiations with the UFC have failed in the past year. The long time light heavyweight champion also dealt with yet another arrest and more legal issues, stemming from a September domestic violence incident. Jones avoided jail time again after coming to a plea deal.

Jones hasn’t competed in over two years since his controversial decision win over Dominick Reyes at UFC 247.