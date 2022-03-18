UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall preview - Are we in for a British breakout?

UFC London has one dominant theme: establishing the next set of English stars. Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen, and Paddy Pimblett appear to be the top talents out of England who will be relevant over the next five years. I can’t say one of them is currently the best given Leon Edwards is still out there, but it seems likely one of these three will be able to surpass Edwards sometime in the next few years.

Given the UFC is giving Aspinall and Allen some tough tests, it shouldn’t be seen as the end of the world for their prospects if they fall short. The same can’t be said of Pimblett. Perhaps the most hyped of the three, he isn’t just being given an opponent he’s supposed to beat, he’s being given an opponent he’s supposed to showcase his abilities on. And while she may never be a true star, Molly McCann, one of the most beloved figures of hardcore fans, populates the main card too. It’s been a long time coming for England. I’m glad to see the UK fans getting live UFC action once again.

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall, Heavyweight

At first glance, my immediate thought was to pick Aspinall without much thought. A magnificent heavyweight athlete with power and plus grappling skills, many are predicting a title reign in his future. Plus, Volkov has served as a stepping stone before. So, it’s only natural Aspinall will run over him, right?

After a little bit of thought, I realized I had to slow my roll. It is far from a sure thing Aspinall is going to secure his breakout win over Volkov. Sure, Aspinall has an incredible burst, fast hands, and plus power even for the heavyweight division. What happens if he can’t find the KO? Most fans would point to Aspinall’s slick grappling skills. In fact, Aspinall’s base is his BJJ, his father being a notable instructor in the UK. Those ground skills are easy to forget about given Aspinall tends to keep things standing and hasn’t showcased his abilities on the grandest of stages. Nonetheless, what he has flashed indicates he’s superior to most heavyweights on the roster.

Still, that doesn’t explain away my concerns. Aspinall is a long and lanky, but he isn’t as long and lanky as Volkov. Even more concerning, Volkov easily qualifies as the most skilled striker Aspinall has faced. It will be a hell of a chore for Aspinall to traverse the distance between Volkov’s kicks and punches without taking too much damage. Perhaps all Aspinall will need is one good opening to put away Volkov, but Volkov’s chin is a tough one to crack. Only Derrick Lewis and Vitaly Minakov have put him away over the course of 43 fights and Volkov has faced a who’s who of heavy hitters. There’s no guarantee Aspinall will add his name to the list.

There’s also no guarantee Aspinall will be able to get the fight to the mat either. Volkov has always had solid takedown defense, but he beefed that area up even further after Curtis Blaydes took him down time and again. Volkov put on some additional weight, but it appears to be healthy weight. Some would point out Volkov looked sluggish in his most recent fight against Marcin Tybura, but Volkov’s wife was also in the hospital. It’s only natural that type of distraction would affect his performance. Given the extra weight didn’t seem to be problematic in his other three appearances since he put on the pounds, I’d say the emotions were the issue. Plus, Aspinall’s wrestling is hardly a proven quantity.

There’s one other major concern about Aspinall. He has never gone to a decision in his career. Hell, he’s never even entered the third round. When the fight leaves the first round, Aspinall is 1-2. Volkov has been able to go five rounds and remain effective. It’s hard to believe Aspinall will be able to squeeze out a victory should the fight go beyond the second round. Volkov isn’t a power puncher by heavyweight standards, but his weight gain coincided with him securing a pair of TKO stoppages that weren’t the result of exhaustion on the part of his opponent. Aspinall has the higher upside and will probably have the grander legacy down the road, but there are still too many questions about what he can do when he gets in a sticky situation. I’m going with the Russian. Volkov via TKO of RD4

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker, Featherweight

There is one big fulcrum for this fight that needs to be addressed right off the bat: how does Hooker look cutting to 145? Yes, he used to fight at featherweight back in the day, never missing weight for one of his contests. But there’s a reason Hooker didn’t break out until he moved up to 155. Hooker was bigger than most of his opponents even after moving up to lightweight. When he did fight at featherweight, he would slow down considerably after the first round. Now 32, it’s hard to believe it won’t be harder for Hooker to slim down to 145 over five years since he last did. Plus, it’s not like he’s giving himself a lot of time to acclimate his body to the cut, his last fight coming less than five months ago.

If Hooker can make the cut effectively, there is no doubt he’s the better striker. His Muay Thai background shines through, whether it’s his knees and elbows in the clinch or his kicks from the outside. Hooker has an excellent sense of timing and no one can doubt his toughness. Unfortunately for Hooker, his willingness to take damage appears to be taking a toll on his durability. If the deterioration of his durability is a real thing, it’s hard to believe cutting the extra weight will help him.

Perhaps what Hooker thinks it’ll do for him is allow him to fight off takedowns better. No doubt that’ll be a concern with Allen. The 28-year-old Brit is considered by many to be the pound-for-pound strongest fighter at 145. He isn’t the most technical wrestler, but he makes up for it when he gets the fight to the ground. Not only is his BJJ more refined than his wrestling, but he’s a surprisingly nimble scrambler for someone of his strength. Even more impressive is Allen’s record is full of respectable wrestlers and grapplers and Allen hasn’t suffered a loss during his UFC run.

However, while it’s indicative of how good Allen’s ground abilities are, it still leaves a lot of unanswered questions about his standup. There aren’t a lot of heavy hitters on his resume. Yes, it is no doubt encouraging that Allen was the one to score a knockdown and another near knockdown against Sodiq Yusuff. But it’s also overlooked that Yusuff doubled up on the significant strikes against Allen. Allen has grown more comfortable boxing in the pocket and does a good job covering ground to tie up his opponent if things start going their way, but what if Hooker gets his outside striking going? At the time of my typing this, I have no idea how Hooker will look at featherweight. I don’t trust the cut is the right move for the Kiwi. Allen via decision