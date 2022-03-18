 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Level Change Podcast 166: UFC London preview, Namajunas-Esparza 2

By Stephie Haynes
Welcome to the The Level Change Podcast, our combat sports themed variety show hosted by Stephie Haynes, Mookie Alexander and Victor Rodriguez, featuring the news of the week, fight card breakdowns and analysis, a roundup of regional promotions’ cards and fights, and whatever else we decide is important enough or entertaining enough to bring to your ears. Here is a summary of the topics discussed, complete with the time stamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 166

Rose Namajunas vs. Carla Esparza set as UFC 274 co-main event - 3:19

Ari Emanuel shuts down fighter pay criticism as UFC has its best financial year ever - 10:43

Diego Sanchez wants Kevin Lee rematch, aims to finish out Eagle FC contract - 19:40

Mike Tyson is selling bite sized edibles shaped like Evander Holyfield’s ear - 31:24

WEEKLY PICKS RECAP - 40:05

Stephie: Burnell, Silva, McKinney, Rountree, Caceres, Song, Ankalaev (3-4)

Mookie: Burnell, Pereira, Dober, Rountree, Yusuff, Song, Ankalaev (6-1)

Victor: Burnell, Pereira, McKinney, Rountree, Yusuff, Song, Ankalaev (5-2)

STANDINGS - 45:13

Mookie: 28-16

Stephie: 25-19

Victor: 24-20

UFC LONDON

Herbert-Topuria - 45:25

McCann-Carolina - 47:25

Nelson-Sato - 49:12

Pimblett-Vargas - 51:24

Allen-Hooker - 54:05

Volkov-Aspinall - 57:14

