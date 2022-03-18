UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall weigh-in stream (live at 5AM ET)

The UFC is in London, England this weekend with a sneaky good card. The action gets underway early tomorrow with the main card slated to go at 4 PM ET. The main event for this one is a heavyweight clash between Russia’s Alexander Volkov and England’s Tom Aspinall.

The co-main has an exciting featherweight match-up between Arnold Allen and the previously top ranked lightweight Dan Hooker. The main card also has the highly touted Paddy Pimblett facing Kazula Vargas and Gunnar Nelson taking on Takashi Sato. There’s also a fight between Jai Herbert and Ilia Topuria (who tried to fight Pimblett in the hotel earlier this week).

The prelims are headlined by Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani. Also on that portion of the card is Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig and Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev. Opening the show is the UFC debut of Muhammad Mokaev (who might be able to rival Pimblett’s status as hottest UK prospect). He takes on Cody Durden.

But before any of these bouts take place, everyone has to make it through the weigh-ins. The weigh-ins start at 5 AM ET and can be viewed below.

This video comes courtesy of our friends at MMA Fighting.

Full results:

Main Card (4PM ET on ESPN+):

Heavyweight: Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall

Featherweight: Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker

Lightweight: Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas

Welterweight: Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato

Flyweight: Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina

Lightweight: Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria

Prelim Card (1:30 PM ET on ESPN+):

Featherweight: Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani

Heavyweight: Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Light heavweight: Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig

Bantamweight: Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev

Strawweight: Elise Reed vs. Cory McKenna

Flyweight: Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden