UFC London preview: Ukraine’s Nikita Krylov highlights loaded prelims

Typically, a Fight Night card’s prelims are full of prospects either at the beginning of their UFC journey or vets looking to hold onto their UFC employment. As the UFC returns to London, these prelims feature more than that. There’s a light heavyweight contest featuring a pair of their more consistent action fighters looking for a chance to fight the elite of the division. There’s also a pair of hyped bantamweights that are looking to prove they should be fighting only those with a number next to their name. There are the typical fights as well, but either the Nikita Krylov/Paul Craig contest or the Timur Valiev/Jack Shore are exceptional preliminary contests as they would have served as superior co-main events to half the Fight Night events for 2022 than what did take place.

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig, Light Heavyweight

I remember when Craig was signed to the UFC. While his submission chops were thought to be exceptional, even at that point, his wonky skillset had people pegging him as a fun novelty act who would pick up some fun wins and probably hit the skids a few years later. Nobody dreamed he’d be knocking on the door of the top ten at some point, especially after his 3-4 start in the organization. And yet, here he is, challenging one of the more established members of the division.

Craig’s skillset is still on the wonky side, but he’s smoothed out some of the rough edges a bit. His wrestling and overall striking are still on the rough side of things – especially given the level of competition he’s been facing as of late – but Craig has a better idea of what works at the highest level and what doesn’t. Don’t think he won’t be beneath a random spinning backfist or two, but Craig welcomes either fighting in the clinch or launching his long limbs from the outside. Regardless, Craig knows where he’s at his strongest and that’s on the mat, even if he’s on his back.

Given Krylov is about the same size – his reach is an inch longer – and a better striker, the expectation must be that Craig probably won’t bother with trying anything from the outside, looking to close the distance and take the fight to the mat as soon as possible. Throw in that more than half of Krylov’s career losses have come via submission coupled with Krylov’s historically low fight IQ and some may have already made up their minds Craig is a shoe-in. However, since Krylov returned to the UFC, he’s exhibited a far better mind for fighting, at least strategically. There’s still plenty of reason to believe he’ll be vulnerable to tactical mistakes, but it seems unlikely Krylov will jump down to the mat at his own volition at this stage of his career.

Krylov is still a bit of a wild man on the feet, but he has a notable advantage in athleticism in addition to a more natural feel on the feet than Craig. Krylov’s striking defense is still porous – I did say he makes tactical mistakes – but he has also been facing superior strikes as of late. Craig’s striking defense is also poor, so provided Krylov doesn’t relent to Craig’s pursuit of trips and takedowns, he should either outpoint or put away the submission specialist. Throw in that Krylov has plenty of motivation given what is happening in his homeland of Ukraine and I think he’ll be the one to emerge on top. Krylov via TKO of RD1

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev, Bantamweight

There’s a large swath of fans who circled this contest as the fight to watch on this card, and for good reason. In Shore’s case, he has torn through every opponent the UFC has put in his path, his opponents putting up almost no resistance. Some will point to Shore’s level of competition being on the low end, but he’s also had several opponents fall out for various reasons. In other words, the UFC has tried to match him up appropriately. The Welshman is an absolute wizard on the mat, producing a blend of BJJ and wrestling that is the envy of most fighters. Though he’s a human backpack, Shore is perfectly happy to use his fists to start pounding away to advance his position or just finish them off.

However, while Shore isn’t helpless on the feet, his athletic shortcomings come to light in that department. That’s where Valiev will look to win the fight. Not that Valiev wouldn’t be competitive with Shore on the mat, but the Russian will be able to utilize his speed advantage from there far better than on the mat. Valiev has traditionally pushed an insane pace with punch-kick combinations, plus a willingness to throw high-risk maneuvers with aplomb. No one has ever mistaken Valiev for a power puncher, but he can rack up enough volume with his stinging shots to make an opponent wilt. However, there’s also been cause for concern about Valiev’s chin, having been KO’d in one fight and knocked down twice in another in his last three contests.

Valiev’s wrestling will be the key. If he can stuff the crafty clinch takedowns of Shore – or just avoid the clinch altogether – it’s hard to see how this fight isn’t his for the taking. Shore doesn’t have the skills to outpoint him on the feet, nor does he seem to have the power to turn out the lights. What Shore most definitely has is the wily and craft to get the fight where he wants it, at least at times over the course of 15 minutes. The question is how much he can get the fight in his world. Valiev is a big step up from what Shore has been facing, so while I’m picking the more experienced fighter, I’m not doing so with abounding confidence. Valiev via decision