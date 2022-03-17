UFC 274: Oliveira vs. Gaethje fight card

On May 7th, Justin Gaethje gets another crack at the lightweight title at UFC 274. Gaethje will take on champ Charles Oliveira, who is coming off a thrilling title defense victory over Dustin Poirier in December. That bout will serve as the main event for the night after some recent changes to the card.

The new co-main event was just announced, and it will see Rosa Namajunas defending her women’s strawweight title against former champ Carla Esparza in a rematch of their 2014 TUF finale fight, where Esparza was crowned the inaugural division champ.

The card will go down in the Footprint Center in Phoenix, and will feature two more interesting fights in the lightweight division. Two of the most experienced guys on the roster will finally meet. Donald Cerrone will look for his first win in seven fights when he takes on Joe Lauzon, who is coming off a two-and-a-half year layoff. And in would could be a fight of the year candidate, Michael Chandler will meet Tony Ferguson.

Here’s a look at the current card.

Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje [LW title]

Rose Namajunas vs. Charles Esparza [SW title]

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson

Joe Lauzon vs. Donald Cerrone

Shogun Rua vs. Ovince Saint Preux

Macy Chiasson vs. Norma Dumont

Randy Brown vs. Khaos Williams

Francisco Trinaldo vs. Danny Roberts

Brandon Royval vs. Matt Schnell

Ariane Carnelossi vs. Lupita Godinez

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

C.J. Vergara vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Journey Newson vs. Fernie Garcia

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto

Michael Johnson vs. Alan Patrick