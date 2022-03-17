White says Canelo vs Usman a ‘horrible’ matchup: ‘The whole boxing vs MMA thing is silly’

UFC president Dana White thinks it’s time to drop the whole boxing vs. MMA thing amid talks of a ‘pound-for-pound’ crossover fight between Kamaru Usman and Canelo Alvarez.

White thinks it’s a ‘horrible’ matchup for Usman and advised the UFC welterweight champion and men’s pound-for-pound No. 1 to drop the idea, claiming that McGregor vs. Mayweather was just a one-off.

“Everything about it is horrible. It’s a stupid fight to make, it makes no sense. I don’t know how many people would be interested in seeing that,” White told Sky Sports when asked about Usman vs. Canelo (h/t Boxing Scene).

“When Conor and Floyd fought it took on a life of its own, everywhere I went people asked me if those two are going to fight. It just kept building, building and building. It ended up being the biggest pay-per-view ever. Something could come along but the whole Boxing vs MMA thing is silly.”

White — and just about everybody else in the MMA sphere — might not be on board with the idea, but Usman likes his chances in the matchup.

‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ told TMZ Sports earlier this month that he plans to shock the world by becoming the first fighter to KO Canelo in the boxing ring: “In 2022 I’m gonna shock the world. July, International Fight Week, I’m gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez.”

White also isn’t a fan of the proposed hybrid fight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, telling Barstool Sports: “It’s a really bad idea for Francis, a really bad idea.”