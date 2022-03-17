 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Petr Yan promises to ‘beat the living sh-t’ out of Aljamain Sterling at UFC 273

UFC bantamweights Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling get into it on Twitter.

UFC 267: Yan v Sandhagen
Petr Yan is interviewed following his unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267.
Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

UFC bantamweight rivals Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan are back at each other’s throats just three weeks out from UFC 273, with ‘No Mercy’ promising to ‘beat the living sh-t’ out of ‘Funk Master’ on April 9.

Things kicked off when Sterling, the current bantamweight champion, told Yan to accept the fact that he’s no longer champ despite posing as such on Twitter.

“In order to grow you need to accept your losses like a man. The first step in the process of healing is accepting your short-comings. In other words, bro, you lost!” Sterling, who beat Yan via DQ at UFC 259, posted on Twitter.

Yan, who rebounded from his controversial disqualification loss to Sterling with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Cory Sandhagen at UFC 267, responded by calling Sterling a cry-baby. Sterling is, to date, the only fighter in UFC history to win a championship via DQ.

“At least I didn’t loose my dignity like you. I can envision yourself crying after our next fight again. I will beat the living shit out of you dog. Looking forward to your healing process.”

The two fighters continued to trade insults but it was Sterling who got the last word in, promising to end Yan’s career and send the interim champ packing back to Russia with his tail in between his legs.

UFC 273, which features Sterling vs. Yan as the co-main event, takes place next month, April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

