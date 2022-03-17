Paddy Pimblett ‘overrated’ says UFC London opponent Kazula Vargas

At this weekend’s UFC London card Paddy Pimblett will make his second ever UFC appearance. The British fighter has been much-hyped over his career with many fans, especially those in the UK, thinking he has what it takes to be the next big hit out of Europe.

Kazula Vargas is hoping to prove that is not the case. The Mexican has drawn Pimblett for tomorrow’s main card and he’s not feeling too concerned about the threat posed by the Liverpudlian.

“I actually think he’s a bit of a kid,” said Vargas during the UFC London media day (per MMA Junkie). “He’s got good things, but he’s got a lot of bad things, as well. … He’s probably overrated.”

“I think he’s got a lot of holes in his fights, and I’ll try and take advantage of that,” Vargas continued. “But like all UFC fighters, we’re here because we’re the best, and we’ll try and take advantage of those holes.”

The 36-year-old Vargas is a veteran of Combate Americas and other promotions around the Mexican regional scene. He made his UFC debut in 2019, appearing on a card in Montevideo, Uruguay.

There he lost a unanimous decision to Alex de Silva Coelho. His second UFC bout was in Rio Rancho, NM. There he lost to Brok Weaver thanks to a DQ over an illegal knee. Last April he notched his first ever UFC win against Zhu Rong.

His record currently stands at 12-4.

Pimblett has a 17-3 record. The 27-year-old won his UFC debut over Luigi Vendramini in September. Before joining the UFC, Pimblett plied his trade in the Cage Warriors organization, winning the CW Featherweight title.