The UFC is back with another rock solid Fight Night offering this week in London. Top-ranked heavyweights Alexander Volkov and Tom Aspinall face-off in the main event, with a featherweight bout between Arnold Allen and Dan Hooker set for the co-main. Throw in some Paddy Pimblett and the return of Gunnar Nelson and it should make for a quality night of MMA.

For fans interested in diving deeper into the undercard, check out the Prelims Vivi below.

Here’s a look at the UFC London fight card, as it stood at the time of recording:

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | 4pm/1pm ET&PT

Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall — At 6:28, Odds 21:19, Picks - Both: Volkov

Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker — At 22:37, Odds 40:39, Picks - Zane: Hooker, Connor: Allen

Paddy Pimblett vs. Kazula Vargas — At 41:36, Odds 51:17, Picks - Zane: Pimblett, Connor: Vargas

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato — At 51:29, Odds 57:26, Picks - Both: Nelson

Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina — At 57:47, Odds 1:03:45, Picks - Zane: McCann, Connor: Carolina

Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria — At 1:05:56, Odds 1:10:02, Picks - Both: Topuria

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 1pm/10am ET&PT

Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani — At 2:12, Odds 9:24, Picks - Both: Grundy

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich — At 9:49, Odds 19:10, Picks - Both: Pavlovich

Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig — At 20:04, Odds 27:32, Picks - Both: Craig

Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev — At 29:51, Odds 42:47, Picks - Both: Shore

Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed — At 43:14, Odds 45:42, Picks - Both: McKenna

Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales — At 48:37, Odds 53:10, Picks - Both: Wood

Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden — At 53:29, Odds 1:06:56, Picks - Both: Mokaev

For those of you following the picks made on the show, we started tracking them with the July 13th, 2020 Vivisections for ‘Kattar vs. Ige’... Standings for our last event, UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev — Zane went 8/14, and since they agreed on every pick last week, Connor also went 8/14. They did successfully pick the winner of every bout on the main card and the Featured Prelim, but the remainder of the prelims outcomes hurt them a bit. So far, here are the overall standings: Zane is now 511/809 and Connor is now 500/809.

