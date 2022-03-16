Video: Logan Paul asks Dana White for a shot in the UFC

UFC President Dana White may have given up when it comes to bashing and blocking the Paul Brothers’ incursions into combat sports. The outspoken promoter recently appeared alongside one of them to discuss the fight game and where the famous influencers might feature inside the world’s biggest MMA promotion.

During his appearance with Logan Paul on the ImPaulsive Podcast, White spoke about Jake Paul’s chances of getting into the Octagon, White didn’t seem too enthused about the prospect. White and Jake Paul have been beefing for months now, ever since Paul the Younger reeled off a set of impressive victories over former UFC fighters to claim a 5-0 pro boxing record.

Specifically, with Logan Paul, White discussed the idea that Jake Paul sign a one-fight contract with the UFC to take on Conor McGregor. This fight was proposed by ‘The Problem Child’, with the caveat being that White had to accept a list of proposals that included raising UFC fighter pay.

White scoffed at the idea, claiming Paul is took big for McGregor (Paul has since responded to that).

When the subject turned to Logan Paul fighting in the UFC, White seemed a lot more open to the possibility. He certainly didn’t rule it out.

“Well, who would you want to fight?,” asked White (ht bjpenn). “You have wrestling and boxing. You’ve done jiu-jitsu, right? I’m not saying no. I’m not saying no.”

The idea of Paul, who has had a pro boxing bout with fellow YouTuber KSI and an exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr., joining the ranks of the UFC is not the strangest thing we’ve ever seen in this sport. White famously signed pro wrestler CM Punk, who had zero combat sports experience, to a multi-fight deal in the UFC in 2014. Punk finished his UFC tenure with a 0-1 (1 NC) record.

White also once signed former pro boxer James Toney to a one-fight deal. Toney lost to Randy Couture at UFC 118. Toney recently lashed out at Couture for not meeting him for a second bout, this time in boxing.

Logan Paul had been rumoured to be returning to the boxing ring this year. There were signs that he was setting up a date with former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva. However, momentum on that match-up seems to have stalled.