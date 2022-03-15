“Holy ears!” - Mike Tyson selling weed gummies shaped like Evander Holyfield’s ear

There are few moments in the history of modern combat sports as memorably infamous as Mike Tyson’s 1997 rematch against Evander Holyfield. The two men faced off for the first time in 1996, just a little more than a year after Tyson’s release from prison in a massive pay-per-view spectacle simply titled ‘Finally’, with Holyfield winning that bout via 11th Round TKO in a largely one-sided affair.

Their second fight, a little less than eight months later, picked up where the first left off—with Holyfield out-boxing Tyson and (once again) cutting him over the eye due to what referee Mills Lane deemed to be an accidental clash of heads. Enraged by the foul, Tyson spat out his mouth piece in the third round, and bit a chunk out of Holyfield’s ear. Shockingly, Tyson was not DQ’d on the spot, with the ringside doctor concluding that Holyfield could continue fighting. That allowed Tyson a chance to take a bite at the other ear before the end of the round, after which the bout was called off.

Tyson biting Holyfield’s ear pic.twitter.com/nUBNChsjH2 — MMA Gone Wild (@mmagonewild) December 2, 2020

And while that may all be ancient history at this point, fans can now relive the inglorious event by gnawing on their own version of Holyfield’s aural appendage. That’s thanks to Tyson’s ever-booming marijuana business, which just dropped their Mike Bites line of edibles.

Tyson introduced the new product via Instagram.

No word on whether or not Holyfield will be getting a cut of the royalties. But something tells me he was probably the last one to hear about the idea.