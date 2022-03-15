UFC fighter rankings: Marlon Moraes plummets down bantamweight list

The last few years have not been kind to Marlon Moraes. Since fighting for the UFC bamtamweight title in 2019 and getting stopped by Henry Cejudo, Moraes has picked up just one (controversial) win in his last five fights, and has now been stopped four times in a row. The latest person to take him out was Song Yadong, who stopped former WSOF champ in a little over two minutes at UFC Vegas 50.

As expected, Moraes’ stock fell again when it came to the rankings - to the point that he’s almost not even ranked at all anymore.

Things were better for Yadong, who rose five spots this week, and for Magomed Ankalaev, who entered the top four with his headlining victory over Thiago Santos.

Here’s a look at all the changes this week.

Men’s P4P - No changes.

Heavyweight - No changes.

Light Heavyweight - Ankalaev rises two spots to four, his highest ranking ever. Anthony Smith falls one to five, while Santos is down one to six.

Middleweight - No changes.

Welterweight - No changes.

Lightweight - No changes.

Featherweight - Sodiq Yusuff is up one to 11 after a UFC Vegas 50 win. Edson Barboza slips a spot to 12. Ilia Topuria cracks the rankings at 15.

Bantamweight - Yadong rises five big spots into a tie for nine with Pedro Munhoz. Morales falls four spots to 13.

Flyweight - No changes.

Women’s P4P - No changes.

Women’s Bantamweight - No changes.

Women’s Flyweight - Cynthia Calvillo is up one to nine, dropping Jessica Eye one to ten.

Women’s Strawweight - No changes.