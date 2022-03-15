Share All sharing options for: UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall previews, predictions, play-by-play, results, highlights, more

Check out Bloody Elbow’s pre-fight, fight night, and post-fight coverage for UFC London: ‘Volkov vs. Aspinall’, set for Saturday, March 19th in London, England. The main event is a heavyweight fight between rising English contender Tom Aspinall and former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov. The co-main event sees ex-lightweight contender Dan Hooker’s return to featherweight, as he takes on England’s Arnold Allen, who is undefeated in eight UFC appearances.

Also on the card is ex-Cage Warriors champion Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, who’s second UFC outing will be against Kazula Vargas.

The main card airs live on ESPN+ at 4 PM ET/1 PM PT, with prelims on ESPN+ at 1 PM ET/10 AM PT.