Mookie & Crookie Show 158: Whittaker-Vettori targeted for UFC 275

Welcome to ‘The Mookie & Crookie Show’, a spinoff of ‘The Level Change Podcast’ that goes a little more in-depth on major combat sports news, as well as takes a humorous look at the crazy world of combat sports social media. The show is hosted by Mookie Alexander and Stephie Haynes and airs every Tuesday. Here is a summary of the topics discussed or questions asked, complete with the timestamps for when each interview or special segment begins. As always, we hope you enjoy listening to the show as much as we enjoyed recording it.

EPISODE 158

UFC Vegas 50 storylines: What’s next for Ankalaev, Marlon Moraes loses again, Alex Pereira wins again - 3:23

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori agreed for UFC 275 - 27:16

https://www.bloodyelbow.com/2022/3/10/22972013/mma-news-robert-whittaker-vs-marvin-vettori-agreed-ufc-275

Francis Ngannou out nine months due to knee surgery - 32:21

https://www.espn.com/mma/story/_/id/33479408/ufc-heavyweight-champ-francis-ngannou-set-knee-surgery-nine-months

OTHER NOTABLE MOMENTS FROM COMBAT SPORTS - 40:27

JOHN LINEKER

https://twitter.com/ONEChampionship/status/1502301918185414658

Michael Conlan KTFO’d through the ropes

https://twitter.com/DailyBruise2/status/1502801415164420099

https://twitter.com/TheCombatCorner/status/1502797490139148292

