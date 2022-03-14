UFC London: Volkov vs. Aspinall fight card

After three long years, the UFC is finally taking the Octagon back to the United Kingdom. The promotion will be staging an oft-delayed show at the 02 Arena in London on Saturday, March 19th and the main card is pretty stacked for a regular Fight Night event.
The headliner will come in the heavyweight division, with title contender Alexander Volkov looking for his fourth win in five fights when he meets the surging Tom Aspinall. Aspinall is 4-0 in the UFC thus far with three performance bonuses, and will look to crack the top ten of the division with a victory here.
The co-main event will see the return of Paddy Pimblett, who will be looking for his second straight UFC win when he meets Rodrigo Vargas. The card also features an excellent featherweight matchup between the always game Dan Hooker and Arnold Allen, who is still undefeated in the UFC after eight fights.
Here’s a look at the full current card.
Main Card (ESPN+)
Alexander Volkov vs. Tom Aspinall
Paddy Pimblett vs. Rodrigo Vargas
Arnold Allen vs. Dan Hooker
Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Sergei Pavlovich
Nikita Krylov vs. Paul Craig
Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato
Preliminary card (ESPN+)
Jai Herbert vs. Ilia Topuria
Muhammad Mokaev vs. Cody Durden
Mike Grundy vs. Makwan Amirkhani
Molly McCann vs. Luana Carolina
Jack Shore vs. Timur Valiev
Cory McKenna vs. Elise Reed
Nathaniel Wood vs. Vince Morales
