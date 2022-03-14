Fights on Tap: Chandler vs. Ferguson, Whittaker vs. Vettori among 10 UFC bouts announced

Fights on Tap is a weekly roundup of all the fights booked in the UFC, Bellator and other promotions.

We were kept busy with UFC Vegas 50 and Bellator 276 on Saturday night, but now our focus can shift to other events. The UFC either announced or finalized ten fights this week, with the upper echelon of the lightweight and middleweight divisions getting some shine in upcoming pay-per-views.

When Michael Chandler was signed to the UFC nearly two years ago, he was briefly connected to a fight against Tony Ferguson in what would have served as the co-main event of UFC 254 on Fight Island. Unfortunately, negotiations went south, and Chandler vs. Ferguson was off the table…until now. A year after almost coming to fruition, ‘Iron’ vs. ‘El Cucuy’ has been officially signed on for UFC 274 in May.

Despite always providing fans with a copious amount of entertainment, Chandler has gone 1-2 in his three UFC appearances, including a second-round technical knockout loss to current champion Charles Oliveira. The 35-year-old remains a key player in the division, sitting at No. 5 in the rankings. Ferguson finds himself in a similar situation, losing three consecutive fights to Justin Gaethje, Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

On the middleweight front, Robert Whittaker already has his next assignment as he meets Marvin Vettori at UFC 275 in June. The ‘Reaper’ recently challenged Israel Adesanya for the championship but fell to ’The Last Stylerbender’ via unanimous decision at UFC 271. The ‘Italian Dream’ rebounded from his own championship loss to Adesanya with a decision over Paulo Costa (at light heavyweight) at UFC Vegas 41 this past October.

Bellator returns to Hawaii with a championship doubleheader. Sergio Pettis defends his bantamweight belt against Roufusport teammate and No. 3 ranked contender Raufeon Stots, while Cris Cyborg rematches Arlene Blencowe for the women’s featherweight crown.

UFC London — March 19

Gunnar Nelson vs. Takashi Sato — welterweight

UFC Fight Night — March 26

Denis Tiuliulin vs. Aliaskhab Khizriev — middleweight

UFC Fight Night — April 16

Alatengheili vs. Kevin Croom — bantamweight

UFC Fight Night — April 23

Damir Hadžović vs. Steve Garcia Jr. — lightweight

UFC Fight Night — April 30

Rob Font vs. Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera — bantamweight

UFC 274 — May 7

Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson — lightweight

Tracy Cortez vs. Melissa Gatto — women’s flyweight

UFC Fight Night — May 21

Jailton Almeida vs. Maxim Grishin — light heavyweight

UFC 275 — June 11

Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori — middleweight

Silvana Gómez Juárez vs. Liang Na — women’s strawweight

Announced Bellator fights:

Bellator 277 — April 15

Laird Anderson vs. JT Donaldson — featherweight

Bellator 279 — April 23

Sergio Pettis vs. Raufeon Stots — bantamweight

Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe — women’s featherweight

Patchy Mix vs. Kyoji Horiguchi — bantamweight

Ilima-Lei Macfarlane vs. Justine Kish — women’s flyweight

Bellator London — May 13

Arunas Andriuskevicius vs. David Trallero — light heavyweight

Andrew Fisher vs. Attila Korkmaz — featherweight

Lee Chadwick vs. Maciej Różański — light heavyweight

Chiara Penco vs. Lanchana Green — women’s strawweight

Announced Cage Warriors fights:

Cage Warriors 134 — March 18

James Hendin vs. Tobias Harila — featherweight

Cage Warriors 135 — April 1

James Sheehan vs. Karol Michalak — welterweight

Adam Shelley vs. Steven ‘Clocky T’ Hooper — lightweight

Justin Burlinson vs. Daniel Skibiński — welterweight

Dan Hepworth vs. Omiel Brown — welterweight

Giuseppe Ruggeri vs. Dean Trueman — featherweight

Milad Ahady vs. Antonio Sheldon — featherweight

Ryan Shelley vs. Magdi Gereev — featherweight

Cage Warriors 136 — April 2

Djati Melan vs. Christian Leroy Duncan — middleweight

Daan Duijs vs. Josh Reed — bantamweight

Edward Walls vs. Liam Gittins — bantamweight

Dylan Hazan vs. Raymison Bruno — flyweight

Luke Riley vs. Jack Eglin — bantamweight

Jan Quaeyhaegens vs. Kieran Lister — lightweight

Scott Malone vs. Tanio Pagliariccio — flyweight

Tom Mearns vs. Manny Akpan — featherweight

Reece McEwan vs. Sam Spencer — bantamweight

Ben Rees vs. Liam Molloy — featherweight

Announced KSW fights:

KSW 68 — March 19

Michał Pietrzak vs. Tomasz Romanowski — middleweight

Marcin Trzciński vs. Adam Tomasik — light heavyweight

Piotr Kacprzak vs. José Marcos Santiago — featherweight

Gerardo Fanny vs. Aaron Aby — flyweight