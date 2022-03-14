UFC Vegas 50 Reactions & UFC London Picks | Care/Don’t Care Podcast

It’s time for another one of our infamous and patented Care/Don’t Care Podcasts, with your talent: the astounding Eugene S. Robinson, author of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Substack’, the fight book: “Fight: Everything You Wanted to Know About Ass-Kicking but Were Afraid You’d Get Your Ass Kicked for Asking”, host of the ‘Eugene S. Robinson Show Stomper!’ Podcast, and co-host of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast, along with the indubitable John S. Nash, our chief financials columnist and co-host of our ‘Show Money’ Podcast... he is also one of the co-hosts of the ‘If The Shoes Fit’ Podcast; the trio is moderated by the lovely Stephie Haynes, of Bloody Elbow’s ‘The Level Change Podcast’, ’The Mookie & Crookie Show Podcast’ & the ‘Crooklyn’s Corner Podcast’.

The format of the show is to review the prior weeks’ picks & then to announce each fight on the upcoming card, quickly commenting on which fights are hot, and which fights are not, based on relevancy to the sport as a whole. This format of “Caring” or “Not Caring” about each bout is geared to our listeners who consider themselves to be “Casual MMA Fans”. This effort is in the hopes that we can steer you towards fights that affect rankings, title contention, have significant meaning, or are sure to be “must see tv” fights; therefore saving you the tedium of watching every fight on every card – or perhaps missing out on something you might have otherwise skipped.

UFC VEGAS 50 REACTIONS — 3:41

Overall, this 14-bout card saw three exciting first round finishes, five thrilling KO/TKO’s, three sweet submissions, and six hard-fought decisions. Rounding things out, four fighters were awarded for putting forth POTN efforts: Song Yadong, Khalil Rountree, Cody Brundage, & Azamat Murzakanov: FOTN honors went to nobody tonight.

Here’s a look at the UFC VEGAS 50: ‘THIAGO SANTOS VS MAGOMED ANKALAEV’ fight card’s full results & updated fight records —

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR 12

At 29:39 — 14. 205lbs: Magomed Ankalaev (17-1) DEF. Thiago Santos (22-10) — DEC, Unanimous (49-46x2, 48-47)

At 27:43 — 13. 135lbs: Song Yadong (19-5) DEF. Marlon Moraes (23-10) — KO/TKO, Uppercut at 2:06 of Rd 1 — POTN BONUS WINNER

At 26:13 — 12. 145lbs: Sodiq Yusuff (12-2) DEF. Alex Caceres (19-13) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

At 24:18 — 11. 205bs: Khalil Rountree (10-5) DEF. Karl Roberson (9-5) — KO/TKO, Hooks & Body Kicks at 0:25 of Rd 2, Total 5:25 — POTN BONUS WINNER

At 21:26 — 10. 155lbs: Drew Dober (24-11) DEF. Terrence McKinney (12-4) — KO/TKO, Knee to Ground Strikes at 3:17 of Rd 1

At 19:30 — 9. 185lbs: Alex Pereira (5-1) DEF. Bruno Silva (22-7) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

ESPN+ PRELIMS

At 18:00 — 8. 170lbs: Matt Semelsberger (10-3) DEF. AJ Fletcher (9-1) — DEC, Unanimous (29-28x3)

At 17:21 — 7. 125lbs: JJ Aldrich (11-4) DEF. Gillian Robertson (10-7) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x3)

At 14:29 — 6. 135lbs: Javid Basharat (12-0) DEF. Trevin Jones (13-8) — DEC, Unanimous (30-27x2, 29-28)

At 13:17 — 5. 145lbs: Damon Jackson (20-4) DEF. Kamuela Kirk (11-5) — SUB, Arm Triangle Choke at 4:42 of Rd 2, Total 9:42

At 12:12 — 4. 125lbs: Miranda Maverick (10-4) DEF. Sabina Mazo (9-4) — SUB, Rear Naked Choke at 2:15 of Rd 2, Total 7:15

At 10:52 — 3. 185lbs: Cody Brundage (7-2) DEF. Dalcha Lungiambula (11-4) — SUB, Guillotine Choke at 3:41 of Rd 1 — POTN BONUS WINNER

At 9:36 — 2. 135lbs: Guido Cannetti (9-6) DEF. Kris Moutinho (9-6) — KO/TKO, Punches (Standing TKO) at 2:07 of Rd 1

At 7:07 — 1. 205lbs: Azamat Murzakanov (11-0) DEF. Tafon Nchukwi (6-2) — KO/TKO, Flying Knee at 0:44 of Rd 3, Total 10:44 — POTN BONUS WINNER

UFC FIGHT NIGHT LONDON PICKS — 29:50

At this point in the show we offer you our ‘disclaimer’, then our trio will go about predicting the UFC LONDON Fight Night bout sheet from the bottom up, wrapping up the C/DC quick-picks portion of the show with the Main Event. This UFC on ESPN+ Fight Night event will take place from the 02 Arena, in London, England, this Saturday, March 19th.

Here’s a look at the fight card & records for the upcoming event via tapology.com (bout order subject to change):

ESPN+ MAIN CARD | SAT. MAR 19 — 4PM/1PM ETPT (15 Cares)

13. 265lbs: Alexander Volkov (34-9) vs. Tom Aspinall (11-2) — At 44:17, 3 Cares (But Split)

12. 145lbs: Arnold Allen (17-1) vs. Dan Hooker (21-11) — At 43:07, 3 Cares

11. 155bs: Paddy Pimblett (17-3) vs. Rodrigo Vargas (12-4) — At 41:57, 3 Cares

10. 170lbs: Gunnar Nelson (17-5) vs. Takashi Sato (16-4) — At 40:44, 3 Cares

9. 265lbs: Shamil Abdurakhimov (20-6) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (14-1) — At 40:18

8. 205lbs: Nikita Krylov (27-8) vs. Paul Craig (15-4) — At 39:03, 3 Cares (But Split)

ESPN+ PRELIMS | 1PM/10AM ETPT (5 Cares)

7. 135lbs: Jack Shore (15-0) vs. Timur Valiev (18-2) — At 38:05, 3 Cares

6. 125lbs: Molly McCann (11-4) vs. Luana Carolina (8-2) — At 37:40

5. 125lbs: Muhammad Mokaev (5-0) vs. Cody Durden (12-3) — At 36:22

4. 145lbs: Mike Grundy (12-3) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (16-7) — At 35:25

3. 115lbs: Elise Reed (4-1) vs. Cory McKenna (6-1) — At 34:45

2. 135lbs: Nathaniel Wood (17-5) vs. Vince Morales (11-5) — At 34:20

1. 155lbs: Jai Herbert (11-3) vs. Ilia Topuria (11-0) — At 30:33, 2 Cares

