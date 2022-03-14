Dustin Poirier responds to Colby Covington’s ‘cute’ callout after UFC 272

Dustin Poirier is still uninterested in a fight against Colby Covington.

Poirier was mentioned by Covington following his unanimous decision win over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272 this past Saturday. The ‘Diamond’ was on vacation in Jamaica, but he took some time to respond to ‘Chaos’ and advised his ex-teammate to stay focused on welterweight contenders if he is truly serious about meeting reigning champion Kamaru Usman for a third fight.

During an appearance on the UFC Vegas 50 post-fight show with Heidi Androl, Poirier was asked about his response to the callout and doubled down on his suggestion for Covington.

“It’s cute,” said Poirier. “It’s all good. It is what it is. People want big fights. That’s a big fight. He wants a big fight. Obviously, he’s not in line for the title fight. He lost twice to the champ, so he probably needs a few more wins. But I would think if you want to get back to that strap, you got to fight welterweight contenders.

“I don’t know what I’m doing, if I’m going to welterweight, if I’m staying at 155,” continued Poirier. “We’ll see. But it is what it is.”

Though unsure about what weight class he could compete in for his next appearance, Poirier is sure about who he wants to share the Octagon with. The 33-year-old has been angling for a fight with fellow fan favorite Nate Diaz for several months now.

Both men have expressed interest in getting the fight done, but the UFC has yet to commit to booking Poirier vs. Diaz again. The Louisiana native can only hope that the promotion is on board with it by the time he returns to competition in the summer.

“Nate Diaz is a fight I want,” said Poirier. “I’ve been watching him and his brother forever, so it’s exciting for me. The matchup would be fun for the fans. That’s more likely than the Colby fight.”

Poirier has not fought since losing to Charles Oliveira via third-round rear-naked choke at UFC 269 for the lightweight championship.