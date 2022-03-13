Gilbert Burns predicts ‘very hard’ fight against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Gilbert Burns predicts a war against Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 273, which is more than can be said about the latter.

Burns (20-4 MMA, 13-4 UFC) knows he has a tough test ahead of him against the undefeated Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC), but ‘Durinho’ believes he will be the one with his arms raised at the end of the contest.

The Brazilian spoke to Helen Yee ahead of his April 9 showdown against Chimaev.

“I see it going very hard,” Burns, who will look to elevate himself back into title contention with a win over Chimaev, told Yee (h/t MMA Junkie). “Especially in the beginning, he might be very strong. I do believe he’s gonna strike a little bit, but I do believe he’s gonna grapple too. He’s gonna try and take me down, wrestle, stay heavy on top, good ground-and-pound, and that’s what I think he’s gonna do.”

“I think I’ll have a lot of answers to the game, takedown defense, getting up, a lot of striking too. I see a war. I don’t think it’s gonna be easy for me. I don’t think it’ll be easy for him. I think we’re gonna grind down, and it’s gonna be – I see my arms getting raised, but I think it’s gonna be a war.”

UFC 273, which will feature Burns vs. Chimaev on the main card, is scheduled to take place on April 9 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.