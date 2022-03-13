Video: Jake Paul ‘training MMA,’ offers one-fight UFC deal and purse bet vs Conor McGregor

For years, Jake Paul has been trying to call out Conor McGregor for a boxing fight, but now he says he’s willing to fight him in MMA too.

The most recent exchange between the two started with the YouTuber turned boxer critiquing McGregor’s technique and claiming he’d knock him out in either boxing or MMA.

“This is embarrassing,” Paul wrote about McGregor’s latest training video. “Your chin wide open with no head movement.”

“I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God.”

Although it’s unlikely that Dana White will ever agree, Paul then made another “offer” and purse bet, saying he’s willing to donate his entire purse if he loses to McGregor.

“Dana - Since you like me now, how about a 1 fight UFC deal to fight Conor,” Paul tweeted. “If I win, you agree to my UFC fighter pay and healthcare proposal. If I lose I donate my entire purse to all UFC fighters who make less than $50K a fight and never mention UFC again. Deal?”

Paul, ever the troll, used the audio from McGregor’s video response in a montage of him supposedly “training MMA.”

Paul, 25, is currently 5-0 in boxing. He has two wins over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley, and one against former UFC contender Ben Askren.

McGregor, 33, is currently recovering from his leg break after his second straight loss to Dustin Poirier. He is targeting a 2022 return, and says he’ll be medically cleared to start boxing sparring by April.