Greg Hardy announces end of UFC run after third straight KO loss

Not many wanted to be in the Greg Hardy business after his high profile domestic violence arrest, but the disgraced NFL veteran was accepted by the UFC with open arms in 2018. He had two fights on Dana White’s Contender Series and 10 official bouts with the promotion, but it looks like his four-year run has come to an end.

Hardy recently lost to Sergey Spivak at UFC 272 earlier in March, which marked his third straight knockout loss. That was the final fight on his UFC contract, and if his recent statement is any indication, it seems like his time with the promotion is over.

“What a run,” Hardy wrote on Instagram. “ya boy is far from done just got some fine tuning to do. Thank you to all my fans and haters. I appreciate you all. Mostly i appreciate my coaches, family, and the @ufc for giving me the opportunity to shine bright”

If the UFC is indeed not interested in re-signing the controversial 33-year-old, he will end his much criticized stint going 4-5 (1 NC) with the promotion. Apart from the final three knockout losses on his record, Hardy also had a disqualification loss for an illegal strike, and a No Contest for illegally using an inhaler in between rounds.