Chainsaw accident leaves UFC fighter Eryk Anders with sliced up foot - Graphic Photos

In the latest edition of fighters vs. power tools, UFC middleweight Eryk Anders went up against a chainsaw…and lost.

‘Ya Boi’ shared a series of photos on his Instagram on Friday night of his foot sliced up after an apparent accident with his chainsaw. He did not explain how the power tool went through his foot, but it was bad enough to run through his shoe, sock and skin in one fell swoop.

Anders received medical attention and got several stitches to fix the gnarly gash, which can be seen below in all its gory glory.

Warning: Photos below are graphic. Please proceed with caution.

“They don’t make left-handed chainsaws,” wrote Anders alongside the hashtag #HappyFriday.

In a separate video, Anders showed a pool of blood on the driver’s side of his car and was heard saying, ‘Damn, my DNA [is] everywhere’.

Outside of his fight with the chainsaw, Anders was in action at UFC 269 this past December. The 34-year-old suffered a first-round submission loss to André Muniz, bringing his overall record under the UFC banner to 6-6 (1 NC). Prior to the loss to Muniz, he defeated Darren Stewart via unanimous decision in a light heavyweight rematch at UFC 263.