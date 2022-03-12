UFC Vegas 50: Pros react to Song Yadong’s first-round KO of Marlon Moraes

Song Yadong made quick work of a former title challenger at UFC Vegas 50. After a few exchanges against Marlon Moraes, the rising prospect finally landed a flush shot halfway through the first round, which sent ‘Magic’ to the canvas already out. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the finish.
I’m thinking Marlon breaks his streak tonight and gets back in the win column. If he doesn’t go beast mode in the first minute and Miss the finish, he’ll win it. But the chin…still questioning that. #UFCVegas50— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 13, 2022
Yadong is a killer! Future contender at 135 #UFCVegas50— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) March 13, 2022
That right hand is nasty asf— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 13, 2022
Uppercut from hell gets it done!— Kenny Florian (@kennyflorian) March 13, 2022
Beautiful punching by @SongYadongLFG— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) March 13, 2022
What a sneaky good card #UFCVegas50, delivering tonight!— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) March 13, 2022
Tough break man. I feel for Moraes. I don’t think it’s lack of skill at all. If your chin can’t hold up against “bangers”, when you’re a banger, there’s only 1 result. Nothing away from Yadong, the kid is good! Powerful, quick, explosive! #UFCVegas50— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 13, 2022
Ding Dong, Who's there? SONG YA F'N DONG! This dude a problem. Only 24 years old?!?! Watch out bantamweights! #UFCVegas50— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 13, 2022
My man Yadong spoke perfect all of the sudden Definitely been planning and practicing that one. Great fight. Great call out. Probably not getting accepted tho. #UFCVegas50#AldovsCruz!— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 13, 2022
Start feeling old when they say they watched you when they were young huh @DominickCruz!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022
Faber still living that grudge life— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 13, 2022
Loading comments...