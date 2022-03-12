UFC Vegas 50: Pros react to Alex Pereira’s unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva

In a fight between two dangerous strikers, the former Glory kickboxing champion emerged victorious after three rounds. Although he was unable to score a finish this time, Alex Peireira continues to climb the middleweight ladder with a unanimous decision win over Bruno Silva at UFC Vegas 50. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the bout.
I mean this fight has me nervous!— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022
Pereira is getting caught clean!!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 13, 2022
Silva ain’t no bish! My dude is throwing back and making this a scrap! Pereira starting a little slow I think#UFCVegas50— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 13, 2022
Pereira looking to make Silva bite on something and then comeback with the long counter! #UFCVegas50— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022
I think Izzy will be fine— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) March 13, 2022
1-1 so far #ufcvegas50— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) March 13, 2022
Izzy vs Pereira 2? No matter who wins it’s a huge story book ending! #UFCVegas50— Grant Dawson (@dawsongrant20y1) March 13, 2022
Great fight! #UFCVegas50— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 13, 2022
What a fight!!! They left it all in the octagon! #UFCVegas50— Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) March 13, 2022
Ohh he’s getting better Alex continues growing and I see him contending in 3-4 fights— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) March 13, 2022
Feels way to long since we've had @funkmasterMMA grace our screens.— AusGamerDad (@AusGamerDad1) March 13, 2022
Can't wait for him snap one Yans limbs!
Lesssho funkmaster can't wait
Nice win for Alex Pereira #UFCVegas50— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) March 13, 2022
That's the FON! Santos is tough Silva got it @danawhite called that fight was gonna be a banger— Truck Gordon (@TruckMMA_UFC) March 13, 2022
What a fight. The way it would be expected. Congratulations @AlexPoatan. @ufc— Roan Jucao (@jucao) March 13, 2022
And I'll say it once again, wrestling is the best base for MMA by far. Pereira has the edge in kickboxing in any matchup he has, but Bruno Silva was able to take him down when he had zero UFC takedowns coming in. Grappling takes years and years to improve.— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) March 13, 2022
Loading comments...