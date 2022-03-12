UFC Vegas 50: Pros react to Magomed Ankalaev’s decision win over Thiago Santos

In a not so eventful UFC Vegas 50 main event, Magomed Ankalaev picked up an important win against former title challenger Thiago Santos. After five rounds consisting of mostly striking, the Russian scored a unanimous decision win against ‘Marreta’. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the contest.
I'm definitely locked in watching this one #Igotnext— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 13, 2022
Gotta watch Ankalaev in the gym. He is a ANIMAL! #UFCVegas50— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) March 13, 2022
Santos is buckling everytime he gets touched!!— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) March 13, 2022
Ankalaev has a great drowning style in this fight, sitting right at the end of Santos range, constant pressure, making Thiago miss by inches and lots of fakes and just touching him here and there. It seems boring, lazy but it’s exhausting for Thiago. Very smart fighter.— Lando Vannata (@GroovyLando) March 13, 2022
Santos throwing hammers @ufc #UFCVegas50— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 13, 2022
Test Ankalaev’s for cement, his head is made of stone #UFCVegas50— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) March 13, 2022
Would like to see Santos blitz more when Ankalaev’s back is near the fence. #UFCVegas50— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022
Who wants it more @ufc fight comes down to this round in my opinion @TMarretaMMA #UFCVegas50 #HammerTime— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) March 13, 2022
Ankalaev’s backwards speed has just been too fast for Santos. #UFCVegas50— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 13, 2022
This card was pretty dam amazing! #SantosVsAnkalaev— Vinc Pichel (@FromHellPichel) March 13, 2022
