UFC Vegas 50: Pros react to Magomed Ankalaev’s decision win over Thiago Santos

Magomed Ankalaev defeated Thiago Santos at UFC Vegas 50. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the match.

In a not so eventful UFC Vegas 50 main event, Magomed Ankalaev picked up an important win against former title challenger Thiago Santos. After five rounds consisting of mostly striking, the Russian scored a unanimous decision win against ‘Marreta’. On Twitter, pro fighters reacted to the contest.

