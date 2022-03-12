UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev live results, discussion, play by play

Join us here at Bloody Elbow for live results, discussion, and play-by-play (main card) as UFC Vegas 50: Santos vs. Ankalaev goes down from the promotion’s APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The main event for this fight night is a key light heavyweight bout between former title challenger Thiago Santos and rising Russian contender Magomed Ankalaev. In the co-main event, former WSOF champion Marlon Moraes looks to snap a three-fight losing streak when he takes on China’s Song Yadong.

This will be an ESPN+ show but will be kicking off a little earlier than usual. The eight-fight preliminary card is scheduled to start at 4pm ET/1pm PT on ESPN+. The six-fight main card is also on ESPN+, and that is supposed to start at 7pm ET/4pm PT. For areas outside of the United States, you can catch all the scheduled contests on UFC Fight Pass.

Main Card (7 PM ET, ESPN+)

Thiago Santos vs. Magomed Ankalaev

Marlon Moraes vs. Song Yadong

Sodiq Yusuff vs. Alex Caceres

Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Karl Roberson

Drew Dober vs. Terrance McKinney

Alex Pereira vs. Bruno Silva

Preliminary card (4 PM ET, ESPN+)

Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Damon Jackson def. Kamuela Kirk by submission (arm-triangle choke) at 4:42 of round 2

Miranda Maverick def. Sabina Mazo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:15 of round 2

Cody Brundage def. Dalcha Lungiambula by submission (guillotine) at 3:41 of round 1

Guido Cannetti def. Kris Moutinho by TKO (punches) at 2:07 of round 1

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov by KO (flying knee) at :44 of round 3