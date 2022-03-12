Khamzat Chimaev pokes fun at Kamaru Usman’s boxing amidst Canelo crossover fight talks

UFC welterweight prospect Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t like Kamaru Usman’s chances against Canelo Alvarez in the boxing ring.

Chimaev laughed off Usman’s claim that he would KO Canelo by retweeting a video of ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ windmilling punches against Jorge Masvidal.

‍♂️ — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 11, 2022

His good box er https://t.co/zE4uQiG7Iq — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) March 11, 2022

“[He is] good boxer,” Chimaev (10-0 MMA, 4-0 UFC) joked.

Usman might be out of his element against Canelo in the boxing ring but manager Ali Abdelaziz genuinely believes he would KO the Mexican superstar inside three rounds.

Abdelaziz told MMA Junkie earlier this week that “Kamaru will knock him out in three rounds. I really do think so, I believe in him.”

Usman plans to defend his UFC welterweight title against Leon Edwards in July and then fight Canelo on Mexican Independence Day (Sept. 16). He told TMZ Sports: “In 2022 I’m gonna shock the world. July, International Fight Week, I’m gonna fight Leon Edwards. God willing I get through Leon Edwards, September, Mexican Independence Day, I will stop Canelo Alvarez.”

As for Chimaev, the rising UFC star is already knocking on the door of title contention just four fights into his UFC career. ‘Borz’ will look to propel himself into the title mix with a win over No. 2-ranked welterweight Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 on April 9.