Sonnen wants to see Adesanya-Covington next, says both fighters ‘need each other’

Israel Adesanya vs. Colby Covington, anyone?

UFC president Dana White might not think it’s a good idea, but Chael Sonnen most certainly does.

Sonnen made his case for why Covington, 34, should move up in weight to challenge Adesanya for the middleweight title after two failed attempts to dethrone welterweight champ Kamaru Usman at UFC 245 and UFC 268.

‘The Bad Guy’ explained why Covington and Adesanya both ‘need each other’ at this juncture in their respective careers and strongly believes ‘Chaos’ would give ‘The Last Stylebender’ a good run for his money at 185 pounds.

“Colby made a suggestion, I’m gonna take that golden ticket, (and) I’m gonna go to 185 pounds. I think he should be allowed to do it. You cannot be a No. 1 contender and not get a title shot. It’s not right. I want to see Colby Covington fighting Izzy Adesanya. Quite frankly Izzy Adesanya needs somebody that’s gonna meet him halfway,” Sonnen, a three-time UFC title challenger, told Hele Yee prior to Eagle FC 46 (h/t BJPenn.com).

“I think that Adesanya is also a master,” Sonnen added. “I think he’s a master entertainer on the way to the ring. What he does and before he leaves the microphone behind. He needs somebody that can match him. Robert Whittaker left him hanging, didn’t want to meet him halfway. Cannonier is not gonna meet him halfway. (Adesanya and Covington) need each other right now. They can form a partnership, and they can go do some business.”

Covington is in need of a fresh challenge after disposing of Jorge Masvidal in a lopsided decision victory this past Saturday at UFC 272. Adesanya, too, is seeking a new challenge after all but clearing out the middleweight division since winning the belt in 2019.

Both men might not need each other, but they certainly make for an interesting stylistic matchup. Be sure to post your thoughts in the comments below.