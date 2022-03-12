Jake Paul confident he would KO Conor McGregor after watching ‘embarrassing’ training footage

Jake Paul has taken aim at Conor McGregor after watching the Irishman hit pads for the first time since his nasty leg break against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Paul, who is 5-0 in boxing with standout victories over Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, labeled the footage ‘embarrassing’ and later declared that he would KO ‘The Notorious’ in boxing or MMA.

“I would KO Conor in boxing or MMA. Right hand of God”.

Paul joins former UFC two-division champion and Olympic gold medallist Henry Cejudo in criticizing McGregor, with ‘Triple C’ urging McGregor to ditch his ‘yes men’ cornermen and find another team to work with.

“Your hands are down and your distance is off. Stay away from them yes men. Just a tip from the (Goat emoji),” Cejudo wrote.

McGregor has since responded to Cejudo, calling ‘The Messenger’ a ‘fat midget novice’, but has yet to give YouTuber Paul the time of day.

McGregor has reportedly bulked up to 194 pounds since his hiatus this past July and is expected to return to the Octagon later this year — possibly in July — against a top-ranked opponent at either 155 or 170 pounds.