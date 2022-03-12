UFC Vegas 50 full fight video highlights: Song Yadong quickly ices Marlon Moraes

The UFC Vegas 50 co-main event witnessed the promotion’s #14 ranked bantamweight, Song Yadong, make quick work of the #10 ranked, Marlon Moraes. Song went to work right away, letting his hands go in combination and rocking Moraes moments into the fight. Moraes never really got a chance to get going, because Song was so dialed in tonight. It was a wicked three-piece that landed flush that sent Marlon crashing to the canvas. Song stood over a dazed Marlon, and then looked to the referee to stop the fight so that he would not have to deliver any unnecessary damage to Moraes. What a class act!

Rd.1-

Song got off to a strong start, catching Moraes with a big punch that wobbled him. Moraes started to punch his way back in the fight, or so it seemed, until a nasty three-piece combo connected and separated Marlon from his senses. Eek!

Song Yadong def. Marlon Moraes by TKO at 2:06 of round 1: Bantamweight