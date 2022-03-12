 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC Vegas 50 full fight video highlights: Magomed Ankalaev takes decision vs. Thiago Santos

Check out the full fight video highlights of Magomed Ankalaev vs. Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 50 main event.

By Eddie Mercado
Magomed Ankalaev won a decision over Thiago Santos in the UFC Vegas 50 main event
The top of the UFC Vegas 50 main card was the setting where the promotion’s #6 ranked light heavyweight, Magomed Ankalaev, won a unanimous nod over the #5 ranked, Thiago Santos. This was the eighth victory in a row for Ankalaev, who has set himself up for a top-5 fight in his next outing.

Ankalaev was connecting early with some flush punches, and after that Santos was extra cautious. The bulk of the second round was pretty lame, but in the last 10-seconds Santos connected with some hammers that stung and sat down Ankalaev. It was definitely the most meaningful exchange up until that point.

The pace slowed back down going into the third, but Santos started the fourth with some urgency. Soon after that, though, he seemed to be quite tired. Ankalaev didn’t really capitalize on his fatigued opponent, but did scored a late takedown to end the fourth. The final round saw Ankalaev close the distance and neutralize Santos in the clinch up against the fence.

