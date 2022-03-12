UFC Vegas 50 results: Magomed Ankalaev overcomes knockdown to win decision over Thiago Santos

UFC Vegas 50 is officially over and just closed out with the company’s #6 ranked light heavyweight, Magomed Ankalaev, winning a unanimous decision over the #5 ranked, Thiago Santos. The victory did not come without some adversity, as Ankalaev had to overcome a second-round knockdown before going on to get the nod. This makes eight straight wins for Ankalaev, who seems to be a stones throw away from a title eliminator.

Ankalaev was working his boxing right away, catching Santos with some clean strikes early. Those punches seemed to be registering, too, and Ankalaev took the lead. Santos stayed on the outside, trying his best to not fall for all of the feints being thrown his way. The second act saw Ankalaev continue to press forward behind feints, while Santos sat back trying to be defensively responsible. At the end of that lackluster round, Santos finally connected, hurt, and then dropped Ankalaev before the bell.

Ankalaev seemed to be recovered heading into the third round, and the tentative kickboxing match continued. Santos was kicking at the lead leg of Ankalaev, causing a bit of redness to the thigh. Things heated up a little bit again in the final moments of the round, but nobody really connected with anything devastating.

Santos pressed the action to begin the fourth frame, going after Ankalaev with a flying knee and a couple of haymakers. Ankalaev weathered that storm and the pace slowed back down to where it had been all fight. The jab was being thrown out by Ankalaev, while Santos was missing badly with fight-enders. Ankalaev switched gears and pulled off a takedown to get on top for the closing moments of the round. The final act saw some more low-volume kickboxing until Ankalaev closed the distance into the clinch. He pressed Santos against the cage and chipped away with knees to the body. He pretty much did that until the bell.

Magomed Ankalaev def. Thiago Santos by unanimous decision (49-46 x2, 48-47): Light heavyweight

Intercambio de poder en las partes finales de la contienda #UFCVegas50 pic.twitter.com/xPFIQtupeK — UFC Español (@UFCEspanol) March 13, 2022