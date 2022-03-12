Bellator 276: Borics vs. Burnell live stream, results, and discussion

Bellator MMA is in St. Louis, Missouri for a fight card that features a key featherweight matchup in the main event.
At the top of the Bellator 276 lineup is a five-round clash between Adam Borics and Mads Burnell. Borics competed in the featherweight grand prix but was eliminated in the quarterfinals by Darrion Caldwell. Burnell has won seven in a row including the Cage Warriors title in 2019, and may be in line for a title shot if he wins this one.
The co-main event sees former light heavyweight champion Phil Davis go up against recent short notice title challenger and grand prix participant Julius Anglickas, who gave Vadim Nemkov a scare in his last bout before losing by submission.
Bellator 276 kicks off with a free live stream of the prelims, which can be watched at the top of the page starting at 6 PM ET/3 PM PT. Showtime has the main card at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT. You can watch the main card on Bellator’s YouTube channel if you live in other international jurisdictions. BBC iPlayer will stream the card in the United Kingdom.
Main Card (Showtime, 9 PM ET)
Adam Borics vs. Mads Burnell
Phil Davis vs. Julius Anglickas
John Salter vs. Johnny Eblen
Jay-Jay Wilson vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov
Preliminary Card (Online, 6 PM ET)
Alex Polizzi vs. Jose Augusto
Romero Cotton vs. Freddy Sandoval
Diana Avsaragova vs. Kyra Batara
Cody Law vs. James Adcock
Roman Faraldo vs. Kelvin Rayford
Jordan Howard vs. Trevor Ward
