UFC Vegas 50 odds: Magomed Ankalaev wildly favored over Thiago Santos

It’s fight day for UFC Vegas 50, which is going down from the familiar APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. We’ve got top ranked light heavyweights gracing the main event when the #6 rated, Magomed Ankalaev, gets busy with the #5 rated, Thiago Santos. Before we get to the fights, let’s take a peek at the betting odds for this clash of top-tier 205-pounders.

Ankalaev and Santos may be close in the rankings, but these two gentlemen are at different stages in their career — and the betting lines reflect that. The bookies are siding with the ascending Ankalaev here, and by a great deal. Currently, Magomed is on deck as a crazy -600 betting favorite, with a $100 bet at those odds only standing to profit $16.67.

Ankalaev is on a seven-fight winning streak, while the been there and done that Santos has won only one of his last four matches. Perhaps that’s part of the reason that Thiago is popping up as a +435 underdog. Be that as it may, a winning $100 bet at that line will see a total return of $535.

It seems like just the other day that we were debating over whether or not Thiago Santos should have gotten the nod over Jon Jones to win the UFC’s light heavyweight strap. Now here we are and he’s being given less than a snowball’s chance in hell to beat a man who is exceptionally talented, but whose best win thus far is Volkan Oezdemir.

Check out the UFC Vegas 50 betting odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook:

